An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has sentenced two men to death for kidnapping and murdering a 15-year-old boy.

The convicts, identified as Qari Abdul Hameed and Qari Ahsan, have been handed two death sentences.

The court has ordered the authorities to seize and take possession of their properties.

A case was registered against them in the Brigade police station.

