Two people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting in Karachi early Monday, the police said.

The incident took place inside a bus near Anda More in North Karachi, according to the police.

The injured persons were identified as Zafar and Ghulam Qasim. They were immediately shifted to a hospital.

Initial investigation suggested it was an outcome of personal enmity, the police said.

They were further investigating the matter.

