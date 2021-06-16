Two fishermen died after consuming ‘toxic liquor’ in Karachi

Two fishermen died in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi after consuming toxic liquor, a doctor confirmed Wednesday.

Five other fishermen are under treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, JPMC’s Dr Seemi Jamali told SAMAA Digital. They are in a stable condition.

“Four patients of methanol ingestion were shifted from Indus Hospital,” she added.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said fishermen told police that they went to deep sea for fishing and caught bottles of liquor along with fish in the net.

The official said police have dispatched teams to other fishing points in Karachi to ascertain the facts.

According to the SSP, some of the fishermen changed their statement later and said they were given the liquor by Chinese nationals.

Initial forensic results show that the bottles did not carry liquor.