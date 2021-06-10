Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two drown after rickshaw plunges into Thatta canal

Six people rescued

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

An 18-year-old woman and a 55-year-old drowned after a rickshaw plunged into the KDA canal near Thatta's Gujjo Thursday morning. Their bodies have been retrieved.

Eleven people were inside the rickshaw when the accident occurred. Rescue teams reached the site and managed to rescue six people, while the search for the remaining three people is underway.

A team of the Pakistan Navy has reached the site too.

Thatta Senior Superintendent of Police Imran Khan told SAMAA Digital that the passengers, who belonged to the Bagri community, belonged to the same family. They were travelling to Thatta to meet a sick relative.

According to witnesses, the rickshaw turned turtled and fell into the canal after colliding with a cement block present on the road, Khan said.

The nomad family members used to work as manual labourers on agricultural land. The SSP said that they used to move from place to place looking for work, but currently they were residing in Khoi Goth, Quaidabad.

