Two children die in Quetta ‘toy bomb’ explosion

Two children died and another was injured in a bomb explosion in Quetta’s Kharotabad area on Thursday.

Rescue officers said that the children were playing with a hand grenade when it exploded and killed them.

Several children have been killed in toy bomb attacks in mostly Balochistan and KP. In January, two children were killed in Peshawar in grenade explosion.

“They [terrorists] use [toy] cars, planes and thermoses. The children don’t know what is in it,” Ziauddin, the deputy in-charge of the Bomb Disposal Unit in Lakki Marwat, told Samaa Digital.