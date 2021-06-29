Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani travellers

Turkey has reduced the quarantine period to 10 days for travellers from Pakistan, the Turkish government told the Embassy of Pakistan.

Earlier, travellers from the country had to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Turkish authorities have said that the quarantine period has also been reduced to 10 days for passengers arriving from Afghanistan.

The policy will take effect July 1.

People travelling to Turkey from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will continue to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Passengers, who travel from other places, but have been in the above-mentioned countries within the last 14 days have to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

It must not be older than 72 hours.

