Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Turkey imposes quarantine on arrivals from Pakistan, other countries

Many Pakistanis stranded in Istanbul

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Turkey has imposed quarantine restrictions on arrivals from Pakistan and several other countries, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said Thursday.

Pakistanis travelling to Turkey will now have to stay in quarantine for 14 days, FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said.

Turkish authorities have already implemented the new rules from June 1.

Chaudhry said the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara is in touch with Turkish officials as many Pakistani have been stranded in Istanbul after the development.

“These people started their journey before the announcement of these rules and regulations,” he said.

Turkish authorities granted one-day exemption to Pakistani nationals, according to the FO spokesman. They were allowed to enter the country after testing negative for coronavirus.

“The Pakistani Embassy in Ankara is in touch with these individuals and trying to have the restrictions eased,” he said.

“A team of the Consulate General of Pakistan is also present at the airport to provide necessary assistance to them.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Turkey, Pakistan, quarantine, Foreign Office,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.