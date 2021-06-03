Turkey imposes quarantine on arrivals from Pakistan, other countries

Turkey has imposed quarantine restrictions on arrivals from Pakistan and several other countries, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said Thursday.

Pakistanis travelling to Turkey will now have to stay in quarantine for 14 days, FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said.

Turkish authorities have already implemented the new rules from June 1.

Chaudhry said the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara is in touch with Turkish officials as many Pakistani have been stranded in Istanbul after the development.

“These people started their journey before the announcement of these rules and regulations,” he said.

Turkish authorities granted one-day exemption to Pakistani nationals, according to the FO spokesman. They were allowed to enter the country after testing negative for coronavirus.

“The Pakistani Embassy in Ankara is in touch with these individuals and trying to have the restrictions eased,” he said.

“A team of the Consulate General of Pakistan is also present at the airport to provide necessary assistance to them.”

