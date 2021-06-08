Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Tube wells, gypsum, subsidies: Pakistan farmers ask govt for support

Representatives met PM Imran Khan on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Representatives of Pakistan farming groups and unions met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and told him about the problems being faced by all those working in the agriculture sector.

Khalid Khokhar, the president of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, said that farmers are true patriots because their relationship is with the land. “Our families are here, our land is here and all our money is here too.”

He thanked the PTI government for passing the Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act 2021 in Punjab on May 4. “Farmers won for the first time because of this law. We received 80 to 90% of the money earned from our crops.”

Khokhar, however, said that the cotton crop has been destroyed by the previous governments. We did not bring in any technology or innovation to grow cotton and look what happened. “I used to grow cotton on 1,000 acres before but now grow it on a 20-acre land.”

He requested the PM to ensure that the production cost of wheat. If the price increases, then farmers won’t grow wheat and we will have to import it. “We want you to give us a level playing field.”

The union president also remarked that the government has never given importance to the land before. “Land is like a mother to us and we have to protect her.” It is sad that our pH levels are too high now and there is zero organic matter. “I request the government to provide bags of gypsum to all farmers to bring down the pH levels of the soil. This money would not be wasted as you cannot do anything with gypsum rather than adding it to the soil.”

He also spoke about how power traffic has

increased and made electricity unaffordable for farmers.

Another farmer shared that they want the

government to build more tube wells for them.

‘Won’t let anyone exploit farmers’

Responding to their concerns, the premier said that the government will no longer allow anyone to exploit farmers.

“There is injustice in Pakistan and only nations that are fair to their people progress.”

We investigated the country’s sugar crises and found that the prices were going up but it was not benefitting the farmers in any way. “Farmers weren't even getting the support price.” Mafia was running sugar mills and they exploited the farmers in every way possible.

“My struggle has been against corruption for the last 25 years and I will not stand for it in any way.”

China has extended its full support in technology and we will bring them together to work with us, and ask them for input to develop our agriculture sector. We can import duty-free equipment for farmers. Agricultural is a part of CPEC too, he added.

