Today’s outlook: Sindh to announce budget, PM holds cabinet meeting

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jun 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • The Sindh government will announce over 1,300 billion provincial budget 2021-22 at 3pm today. Rs222 billion have been proposed for the provincial development programme.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today. It is expected to make key decisions on Walton airport project and revenue sharing between the Punjab government and the Civil Aviation Authority.
  • National Assembly budget session will now start at 4pm. Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will continue his address with the House.
  • Operation to demolish Aladdin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi will start today. The East deputy commissioner has summoned police and Rangers contingents.
  • MQM-P postpones its rally against the Sindh government that was scheduled for today. Aamir Khan says Tharparkar doesn’t have drinking water, while Larkana has no vaccines for rabies.
  • Ogra has sent summary to revise petroleum prices to the Energy Ministry. It has proposed increasing the petrol price by Rs4.20 per litre. A final decision will be made today.
  • Sindh markets and businesses to stay closed only on Sundays. Classes for 6 to 8 grades resume today. Primary classes will be resumed too if the number of coronavirus infections continued to drop.
  • The Pakistan Super League continues in Abu Dhabi. Lahore Qalandars will clash with Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings will face off Peshawar Zalmi.

