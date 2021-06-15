Today’s outlook: Sindh to announce budget, PM holds cabinet meeting

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

The Sindh government will announce over 1,300 billion provincial budget 2021-22 at 3pm today. Rs222 billion have been proposed for the provincial development programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today. It is expected to make key decisions on Walton airport project and revenue sharing between the Punjab government and the Civil Aviation Authority.

National Assembly budget session will now start at 4pm. Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will continue his address with the House.

Operation to demolish Aladdin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi will start today. The East deputy commissioner has summoned police and Rangers contingents.

MQM-P postpones its rally against the Sindh government that was scheduled for today. Aamir Khan says Tharparkar doesn’t have drinking water, while Larkana has no vaccines for rabies.

Ogra has sent summary to revise petroleum prices to the Energy Ministry. It has proposed increasing the petrol price by Rs4.20 per litre. A final decision will be made today.

Sindh markets and businesses to stay closed only on Sundays. Classes for 6 to 8 grades resume today. Primary classes will be resumed too if the number of coronavirus infections continued to drop.

The Pakistan Super League continues in Abu Dhabi. Lahore Qalandars will clash with Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings will face off Peshawar Zalmi.

