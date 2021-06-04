Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Sindh reviews school reopening policy

Notes from the newsroom

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday): The Sindh government will take a decision regarding reopening schools. In Punjab, educational institutions will reopen on June 7. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken notice of the two Islamabad policemen who were killed in a gun attack Thursday night.Rasheed will visit Waziristan on a two-day trip. He will overview the fencing of the Iran border. Two people were killed and 18 injured after a passenger coach crashed into a car near Khairpur's Tando Masti. According to the Met office, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has promised that the government will raise Public Sector Development Program spending by 38%. In the last 24 hours, 83 people died from the deadly coronavirus, while over 1,800 new cases were reported across the country. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • The Sindh government will take a decision regarding reopening schools. In Punjab, educational institutions will reopen on June 7.
  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken notice of the two Islamabad policemen who were killed in a gun attack Thursday night.
  • Rasheed will visit Waziristan on a two-day trip. He will overview the fencing of the Iran border.
  • Two people were killed and 18 injured after a passenger coach crashed into a car near Khairpur’s Tando Masti.
  • According to the Met office, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.
  • Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has promised that the government will raise Public Sector Development Program spending by 38%.
  • In the last 24 hours, 83 people died from the deadly coronavirus, while over 1,800 new cases were reported across the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
