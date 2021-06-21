Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Sindh resumes primary classes, coronavirus infections drop countrywide

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announces Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Karachi on July 19. It is part of renewed efforts to topple the PTI government.
  • Primary classes in schools across Sindh will resume from June 21. Classes from grades six to intermediate commenced on June 15. Intermediate and matriculation exams will begin from July 26 and continue till the end of August.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan says the United States must find a political solution to the Afghan issue before it withdraws troops from the country.
  • PM Imran Khan says Pakistan paid the heaviest price of the US war in Afghanistan. Islamophobia increased in Europe after the 9/11 attacks, he says.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami demands that parliament be apprised of past agreements with the US about Pakistani military bases.
  • The number of coronavirus cases declines in the country. The virus claimed 30 lives and infected another 907 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.60%.
  • Playoff leg of the Pakistan Super League begins today. Islamabad United will clash with Multan Sultans in the first qualifier. Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will play the first eliminator in Abu Dhabi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.