Today’s outlook: Sindh resumes primary classes, coronavirus infections drop countrywide

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announces Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Karachi on July 19. It is part of renewed efforts to topple the PTI government.

Primary classes in schools across Sindh will resume from June 21. Classes from grades six to intermediate commenced on June 15. Intermediate and matriculation exams will begin from July 26 and continue till the end of August.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the United States must find a political solution to the Afghan issue before it withdraws troops from the country.

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan paid the heaviest price of the US war in Afghanistan. Islamophobia increased in Europe after the 9/11 attacks, he says.

Jamaat-e-Islami demands that parliament be apprised of past agreements with the US about Pakistani military bases.

The number of coronavirus cases declines in the country. The virus claimed 30 lives and infected another 907 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.60%.

Playoff leg of the Pakistan Super League begins today. Islamabad United will clash with Multan Sultans in the first qualifier. Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will play the first eliminator in Abu Dhabi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.