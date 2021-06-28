Today’s outlook: Sindh reopens pools, gyms, shrines as infections drop

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

Pakistan closes its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad province for four days. The decision has been taken in view of coronavirus fears. Online visa service will be available for Afghan nationals.

The Sindh government has decided to re-open shrines, indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province.

The suspect who parked a car bomb in the June 23 Lahore attack has been arrested in Rawalpindi. He is identified as Eid Gul. Another suspect, Peter Paul David, had told investigators that he sold the car used in the attack to Gul.

A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred in a landmine blast in Balochistan’s Hoshab district Monday. Terrorists targeted a water tanker in the blast. A hunt was on for the miscreants in the vicinity.

PM Imran Khan will host a dinner for parliamentarians at his official residence today. He will inaugurate different tourism-linked projects in Naran and Kaghan as well.

Fear of another power crisis looms over the country. Of the 70 units at Tarbela Dam, 13 have been closed because of depleting water reserves. The electricity shortfall has reached 3,000MW.

Coronavirus claims another 20 lives in Pakistan. The death toll reaches 22,231. The country reports 914 new infections.

