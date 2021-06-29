Today’s outlook: Sindh CNG stations closed for a week

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):
Lahore blast suspects to be presented in an
anti-terrorism court today. Officials say India’s Research & Analysis Wing
is involved in the bomb attack. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says they have identified
local and international characters involved in the conspiracy.
The United Arab Emirates has extended its ban on
Pakistani arrivals till July 21. Flights from the UAE to 13 countries,
including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and
South Africa, have been suspended too.
Coronavirus positivity rate drops below 2% in
Pakistan. The virus claimed 23 lives and infected 735 people in the last 24
hours.
PM Imran Khan will attend the National
Assembly’s budget session today. He has directed party lawmakers to ensure
their presence.
The government will overcome inflation, PM Imran
Khan says, describing it as a major challenge. He was speaking to
parliamentarians at a dinner in Islamabad Monday.
Sindh opposition has accused the PPP-led
government of “murdering” democracy after opposition leader wasn’t
allowed to address the provincial assembly Monday.
PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari denies Israeli media
reports of visiting the Jewish state to convey a message from PM Imran Khan.
Bukhari called these reports absurd.
CNG stations closed in Sindh for a week as the
crisis worsens. The supply to industries and CNG stations in Punjab and Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa will remain suspended till July 5. The SSGC MD has admitted to gas
load-shedding in Karachi’s residential areas. He said the supply was being
suspended to areas with theft and leakages.
TikToker Hareem Shah has confirmed marrying a
Pakistan Peoples Party leader. The social media star, however, refrained from
revealing the identity of her husband.
