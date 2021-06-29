Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Sindh CNG stations closed for a week

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • Lahore blast suspects to be presented in an anti-terrorism court today. Officials say India’s Research & Analysis Wing is involved in the bomb attack. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says they have identified local and international characters involved in the conspiracy.
  • The United Arab Emirates has extended its ban on Pakistani arrivals till July 21. Flights from the UAE to 13 countries, including India, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, have been suspended too.
  • Coronavirus positivity rate drops below 2% in Pakistan. The virus claimed 23 lives and infected 735 people in the last 24 hours.
  • PM Imran Khan will attend the National Assembly’s budget session today. He has directed party lawmakers to ensure their presence.
  • The government will overcome inflation, PM Imran Khan says, describing it as a major challenge. He was speaking to parliamentarians at a dinner in Islamabad Monday.
  • Sindh opposition has accused the PPP-led government of “murdering” democracy after opposition leader wasn’t allowed to address the provincial assembly Monday.
  • PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari denies Israeli media reports of visiting the Jewish state to convey a message from PM Imran Khan. Bukhari called these reports absurd.
  • CNG stations closed in Sindh for a week as the crisis worsens. The supply to industries and CNG stations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain suspended till July 5. The SSGC MD has admitted to gas load-shedding in Karachi’s residential areas. He said the supply was being suspended to areas with theft and leakages.
  • TikToker Hareem Shah has confirmed marrying a Pakistan Peoples Party leader. The social media star, however, refrained from revealing the identity of her husband.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Today's outlook, Pakistan, Sindh, CNG stations, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
NADRA succession certificates to be issued at Karachi mega center
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi's Zamzama
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi’s Zamzama
Pakistan to lease out airports, motorways
Pakistan to lease out airports, motorways
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.