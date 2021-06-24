Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: PSL final in Abu Dhabi, coronavirus kills 38

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

  • Peshawar Zalmi will face Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League’s final at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
  • The Oil Tankers Association announced a strike on Thursday in an attempt to force the government to cede to their demands, sparking fears of a petrol crisis across the country.
  • Coronavirus claimed 38 lives in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. The infection rate stands at 2.37%.
  • US Senator Lindsey Graham criticizes President Joe Biden for not reaching out to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan before the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.
  • Punjab’s IG said he believes a “foreign hand” was involved in Wednesday bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town. CCTV footage showed a man parking a car at the blast site just an hour before the bomb went off.
  • Pakistan women’s team has reached Antigua to play three T20s and five ODIs against West Indian women’s team.

