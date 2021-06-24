Today’s outlook: PSL final in Abu Dhabi, coronavirus kills 38

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

Peshawar Zalmi will face Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League’s final at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Oil Tankers Association announced a strike on Thursday in an attempt to force the government to cede to their demands, sparking fears of a petrol crisis across the country.

Coronavirus claimed 38 lives in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. The infection rate stands at 2.37%.

US Senator Lindsey Graham criticizes President Joe Biden for not reaching out to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan before the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

Punjab’s IG said he believes a “foreign hand” was involved in Wednesday bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town. CCTV footage showed a man parking a car at the blast site just an hour before the bomb went off.

Pakistan women’s team has reached Antigua to play three T20s and five ODIs against West Indian women’s team.