Today’s outlook: PM heads to Quetta, DRAP approves Pfizer vaccine

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Quetta and Ziarat. He will visit the residency of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Command and Staff College Quetta.

NCOC head Asad Umar has said that Pakistan aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. Over 5.2 million people have been inoculated so far.

Pakistan will begin coronavirus vaccination of people above 18 years from June 3. In the last 24 hours, over 1,700 new cases were reported, while 71 people died from the deadly virus.

Petrol prices across the country will remain the same for the next 15 days.

Rain was reported in multiple areas of Lahore Monday night. The Met Office has predicted more rain in the next 12 hours.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved Pfizer. People can now be inoculated with the vaccine.

