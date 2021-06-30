Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Petrol prices likely to increase, infections drop countrywide

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the National Assembly today. He is likely to give a policy statement over national security and the country’s economic situation. Coronavirus claims another 27 lives in Pakistan and infected another 979 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.32%. OGRA recommends an increase of Rs6 in the price of petroleum prices. Punjab announces summer vacation in all schools across the province from July 1 to August 1, 2021. Students of classes one to eight enrolled in federal educational institutions will be passed without exams this year. Heat wave claims 233 lives in Canada’s British Columbia.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the National Assembly today. He is likely to give a policy statement over national security and the country’s economic situation.
  • Coronavirus claims another 27 lives in Pakistan and infected another 979 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.32%.
  • OGRA recommends an increase of Rs6 in the price of petroleum prices.
  • Punjab announces summer vacation in all schools across the province from July 1 to August 1, 2021.
  • Students of classes one to eight enrolled in federal educational institutions will be passed without exams this year.
  • Heat wave claims 233 lives in Canada’s British Columbia.

 
Pakistan petrol
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Petrol prices, petroleum prices, Coronavirus infections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Oil tankers association announces Pakistan-wide strike
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi's Zamzama
Gold stolen from bank locker in Karachi’s Zamzama
Naegleria deaths: 70% of Karachi water supply not chlorinated
Naegleria deaths: 70% of Karachi water supply not chlorinated
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.