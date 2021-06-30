Today’s outlook: Petrol prices likely to increase, infections drop countrywide

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the National Assembly today. He is likely to give a policy statement over national security and the country’s economic situation.

Coronavirus claims another 27 lives in Pakistan and infected another 979 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 2.32%.

OGRA recommends an increase of Rs6 in the price of petroleum prices.

Punjab announces summer vacation in all schools across the province from July 1 to August 1, 2021.

Students of classes one to eight enrolled in federal educational institutions will be passed without exams this year.

Heat wave claims 233 lives in Canada’s British Columbia.