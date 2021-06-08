Today’s outlook: JI Karachi protest, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

Four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway station early Monday. According to Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah, at least 62 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

A fire broke out at a furniture godown near Rawalpindi’s Dhok Kala Khan. Over 10 fire trucks have reached the site.

In the last 24 hours, 53 people died from the novel coronavirus across Pakistan. The positivity ratio has dropped to 2.93%.

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has handed over 120 people to the police for two-day physical remand a day after they were arrested during a protest against Bahria Town in Karachi.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced protests across Karachi against unannounced load-shedding by K-Electric.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head over a federal cabinet meeting. It will discuss a 21-point agenda.

An anti-polio campaign has kicked off across the country.

