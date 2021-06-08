Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Today's outlook: JI Karachi protest, Federal Cabinet meets

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • Four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway station early Monday. According to Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah, at least 62 people were killed and over 100 were injured.
  • A fire broke out at a furniture godown near Rawalpindi’s Dhok Kala Khan. Over 10 fire trucks have reached the site.
  • In the last 24 hours, 53 people died from the novel coronavirus across Pakistan. The positivity ratio has dropped to 2.93%.
  • An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has handed over 120 people to the police for two-day physical remand a day after they were arrested during a protest against Bahria Town in Karachi.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami has announced protests across Karachi against unannounced load-shedding by K-Electric.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head over a federal cabinet meeting. It will discuss a 21-point agenda.
  • An anti-polio campaign has kicked off across the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
