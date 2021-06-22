Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: Pakistan won’t host US bases, infections drop countrywide

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday): Prime Minister Imran Khan says the terrorists would target Pakistan for revenge if Islamabad agrees to host US bases in the country. The number of coronavirus cases declines in the country. The virus claimed 27 lives and infected another 663 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 1.69%. The Supreme Court will hear a contempt of court case against PPP Karachi leader Masoodur Rehman today after he used objectionable language for Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the FIA in a money laundering court. He has already secured an interim bail from a Lahore court. Unidentified men killed PPP leader Malik Jahangir in Peshawar. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to maintain law and order in the province. Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will play the second eliminator in Abu Dhabi.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan says the terrorists would target Pakistan for revenge if Islamabad agrees to host US bases in the country.
  • The number of coronavirus cases declines in the country. The virus claimed 27 lives and infected another 663 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 1.69%.
  • The Supreme Court will hear a contempt of court case against PPP Karachi leader Masoodur Rehman today after he used objectionable language for Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.
  • PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the FIA in a money laundering court. He has already secured an interim bail from a Lahore court.
  • Unidentified men killed PPP leader Malik Jahangir in Peshawar. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to maintain law and order in the province.
  • Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will play the second eliminator in Abu Dhabi.

 
Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
