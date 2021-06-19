Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Pakistan not giving bases to US, says PM

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner. “Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise [the] strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences,” a statement by the ISPR read.
  • In the last 24 hours, 27 people died from the novel coronavirus while 991 new cases were reported across the country. The infection rate was recorded at 2.14%.
  • In an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will in no way give its bases to US troops in Afghanistan.
  • A case has been filed against the people who organised a music and dance event in Hunza’s Gojal for spreading obscenity.
  • The death toll of the Ghotki train crash increased to 67 on Friday. Over 200 injured people were injured after the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed into the way of the oncoming Sir Syed Express on June 7.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari will visit Lahore.
  • The opposition lawmakers in Quetta attacked the Balochistan Assembly ahead of the annual budget session on Friday. They blocked the gate of the assembly and stopped anyone from entering which led to a delay in the session. The Quetta deputy commissioner requested them to call off their protest but they refused to budge. 

