Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jun 11, 2021
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Here are some stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will table the Budget 2021-2022 in the National Assembly.
  • On Thursday, the government released the economic survey for the year which revealed statistics relating to economic growth in the country.
  • In the last 24 hours, 47 people died from coronavirus across Pakistan, with 1,303 new infections reported. The virus positivity rate in the country has reached 3.21%.
  • The National Assembly has approved the “International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020” aimed at giving foreigners the right to appeal military court convictions in high courts.
  • People across the country have complained of extended power outages as temperatures continue to soar. Punjab reported up to eight hours load-shedding Thursday.
  • The 45th three-day G-7 Summit has kicked off. Leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies will meet in Cornwall. They will discuss the pandemic, climate change, and the world economy.
  • Exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin in Sindh from July 5 and July 26, respectively.
  • Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above the age of 18 years begins. The country officially began administering the coronavirus vaccine to everyone aged 19 or older on June 3.

