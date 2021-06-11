Today’s outlook: Pakistan govt to table Budget 2021-2022

Here are some stories we will be following today (Friday):

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will table the Budget 2021-2022 in the National Assembly.

On Thursday, the government released the economic survey for the year which revealed statistics relating to economic growth in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 47 people died from coronavirus across Pakistan, with 1,303 new infections reported. The virus positivity rate in the country has reached 3.21%.

The National Assembly has approved the “International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020” aimed at giving foreigners the right to appeal military court convictions in high courts.

People across the country have complained of extended power outages as temperatures continue to soar. Punjab reported up to eight hours load-shedding Thursday.

The 45th three-day G-7 Summit has kicked off. Leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies will meet in Cornwall. They will discuss the pandemic, climate change, and the world economy.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin in Sindh from July 5 and July 26, respectively.

Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above the age of 18 years begins. The country officially began administering the coronavirus vaccine to everyone aged 19 or older on June 3.

