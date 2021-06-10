Today’s outlook: Pakistan government release economic survey, coronavirus kills 76

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

Another 76 people die of coronavirus in Pakistan. This brings the over death toll to 21,529. The virus positivity rate has gone above 3% after two days. Walk-in vaccination of people above 18 years will start Friday as the National Command and Operation Centre further eases coronavirus restrictions.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will issue the economic survey today. The government will present statistics relating to economic growth in the country. The Budget 2021-22 will be presented in the National Assembly Friday.

Railways Minister Azam Swati suspends nine senior officials of the Pakistan Railways over the Ghotki train crash. The crash killed 66 people and injured another 200 Monday.

Power shortfall rises to 4,000MWs in Pakistan. People have been experiencing from 4 to 8 hours of load-shedding on a daily basis. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has taken notice of the situation and summoned heads of power distribution companies Friday.

Temperature drops slightly in Karachi, but elsewhere people experience scorching weather. Islamabad recorded 41°C on Wednesday. Several children fainted amid a power outage in a government-run school in the federal capital.

PM inaugurates first single-window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad. His aide on poverty alleviation and social safety Dr Sania Nishter says the centre will provide all services under one roof. The government will open these centres in every district.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said PPP is neither their target, nor a competitor. She believes resigning en masse from the assemblies would have benefitted the opposition. The former first daughter also accuses the government of compromising the country’s sovereignty.

The federal government has removed Wajid Zia as the Federal Investigation Agency’s director general. He has been replaced by Sanaullah Abbasi.

US President Joe Biden on a first foreign visit to the UK since taking the Oval Office. He will attend a meeting of G7 heads of the states.

