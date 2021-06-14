Today’s outlook: Pakistan gears up for monsoon, Shehbaz in court

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the Sindh government for not spending on the province’s development and police. He visited Karachi on Sunday.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah doesn’t like him visiting the province. “But if the provincial government is not doing anything, Centre will have to step in.”

The funeral of the Muslim family killed in Canada was held on Sunday. State ministers and a large number of people attended it.

A three-year-old child died after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore.

The first spell of monsoon rains will hit Pakistan between June 27 and June 30, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

A parliamentary session of PML-N will be held. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will discuss the Budget 2021-2022.

He will appear before the Lahore High Court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

In the last 24 hours, 34 people died from the novel coronavirus across Pakistan, while 1,019 new cases were reported.

The Pakistan Super League 6th edition continues in Abu Dhabi. Islamabad United will face off Karachi Kings today.

The PTI government in Punjab will present its third budget.