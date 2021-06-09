Today’s outlook: Pakistan decries Islamophobia, coronavirus positivity rate drops

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

Pakistan coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 2.5%. The country reports 70 fatalities and 1,118 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The government has decided to spend another Rs1 billion to buy vaccines.

Canada mourns a ‘model family’ that was killed in Sunday’s truck-ramming attack. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dubs the attack a “terrorist” act.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan demands the world make collective efforts to root out Islamophobia. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry asks the ones taunting Pakistan for extremism to soul-search.

The Abbottabad Board of Secondary Education has announced the exam schedule for intermediate and matriculation classes. Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held from July 10 to July 19, while 9th and 11th graders will sit exams from July 27 to August 4.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the first one-window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad today. The facility will be extended to every district across the country.

A French man slapped President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the country’s southeast Tuesday. The police have arrested two people.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says Washington has had “constructive discussions” with Pakistan through military, intelligence and diplomatic channels for the future of its capabilities to stop Afghanistan from becoming the base of any terrorist group. He declines to give specific details about what is being discussed with Islamabad.

The death toll from Ghotki train crash rises to 66. Initial inquiry report says it occurred because of a broken joint of one of the tracks.

The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League 6th edition start today in Abu Dhabi. Islamabad United will face off Lahore Qalandars at 9pm.

