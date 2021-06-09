Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan decries Islamophobia, coronavirus positivity rate drops

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

  • Pakistan coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 2.5%. The country reports 70 fatalities and 1,118 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The government has decided to spend another Rs1 billion to buy vaccines.
  • Canada mourns a ‘model family’ that was killed in Sunday’s truck-ramming attack. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dubs the attack a “terrorist” act.
  • Pakistan PM Imran Khan demands the world make collective efforts to root out Islamophobia. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry asks the ones taunting Pakistan for extremism to soul-search.
  • The Abbottabad Board of Secondary Education has announced the exam schedule for intermediate and matriculation classes. Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held from July 10 to July 19, while 9th and 11th graders will sit exams from July 27 to August 4.
  • PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the first one-window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad today. The facility will be extended to every district across the country.
  • A French man slapped President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the country’s southeast Tuesday. The police have arrested two people.
  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says Washington has had “constructive discussions” with Pakistan through military, intelligence and diplomatic channels for the future of its capabilities to stop Afghanistan from becoming the base of any terrorist group. He declines to give specific details about what is being discussed with Islamabad.
  • The death toll from Ghotki train crash rises to 66. Initial inquiry report says it occurred because of a broken joint of one of the tracks.
  • The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League 6th edition start today in Abu Dhabi. Islamabad United will face off Lahore Qalandars at 9pm.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Today's outlook, Pakistan, Islamophobia, coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.