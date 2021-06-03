Today’s outlook: Pakistan Covid-19 toll crosses 21,000, rain in Punjab

Pakistan reported 92 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 21,022. The country has reported 2,028 new cases and the positivity rate stands at 3.93%.
Rain was reported in different parts of Punjab early Thursday morning. Power was suspended in different cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, and Attock. The Met department said that rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The government has decided that students of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades will have to appear in exams for elective subjects this year, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced Wednesday. They would not be graded without sitting exams, the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad.
Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation targeted encroachments in Karachi’s Korangi, Keamari and East districts Wednesday. In Korangi, an anti-encroachment team demolished under-construction shops at an amenity plot. Five shops were being constructed on the plot near Landhi’s Kullo Chowk. In District Keamari, illegal structures were razed near New Truck Stand. The drive has been ongoing for the last three days. During the operation, KMC staffers removed shutters, shelters, grills, walls, and sunshades covering an excess area in front of shops and on greenbelts.
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after a landmine exploded close to an army checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the Pakistani military said Wednesday. The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Waqas Ahmad, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.
All universities across Pakistan may reopen from June 7, the education minister announced Wednesday. “All universities are allowed to open from Monday,” Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said while responding to a student on Twitter.