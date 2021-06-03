Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan Covid-19 toll crosses 21,000, rain in Punjab

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: Online

  • Pakistan reported 92 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 21,022. The country has reported 2,028 new cases and the positivity rate stands at 3.93%.
  • Rain was reported in different parts of Punjab early Thursday morning. Power was suspended in different cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, and Attock. The Met department said that rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.
  • The government has decided that students of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades will have to appear in exams for elective subjects this year, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced Wednesday. They would not be graded without sitting exams, the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad.
  • Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation targeted encroachments in Karachi’s Korangi, Keamari and East districts Wednesday. In Korangi, an anti-encroachment team demolished under-construction shops at an amenity plot. Five shops were being constructed on the plot near Landhi’s Kullo Chowk. In District Keamari, illegal structures were razed near New Truck Stand. The drive has been ongoing for the last three days. During the operation, KMC staffers removed shutters, shelters, grills, walls, and sunshades covering an excess area in front of shops and on greenbelts.
  • A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after a landmine exploded close to an army checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the Pakistani military said Wednesday. The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Waqas Ahmad, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.
  • All universities across Pakistan may reopen from June 7, the education minister announced Wednesday. “All universities are allowed to open from Monday,” Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said while responding to a student on Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Microsmart lockdown in Karachi's district Central till June 11
Microsmart lockdown in Karachi’s district Central till June 11
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.