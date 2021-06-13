Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Today’s outlook: No power breakdown in Pakistan, thunderstorm strikes Punjab

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jun 13, 2021
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has debunked all rumors regarding a massive power breakdown in the country.
  • In the last 24 hours, 56 people across Pakistan died from the novel coronavirus, while 1,239 new cases were reported. The Covid-19 infection rate has been recorded at 3.40%.
  • Islamabad United with face Karachi Kings in Abu Dhabi.
  • A thunder and rain storm hit multiple areas of Punjab and Islamabad Saturday night. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the country this year.
  • The Pakistani family killed in, what the police call, a premeditated attack, in Canada’s Ontario has been laid to rest.
  • Pakistan Hajj director Abrar Mirza has said that Saudi Arabia has barred foreigners from performing the pilgrimage due to the coronavirus. Hajj will be “open for nationals and residents of the kingdom, limited to 60,000 pilgrims”.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly back to Islamabad after a two-day vacation in Nathia Gali.

