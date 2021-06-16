Today’s outlook: National Assembly session, PM visits Islamabad’s safe city

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has ordered an inquiry into the fistfights and sloganeering by parliamentarians in an assembly session on Tuesday. “Members using unparliamentary language will not be allowed to enter the house tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.

The National Assembly will meet again today.

A post-budget conference to discuss the budget for Sindh will be held by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at 1pm.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will head a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee. It will discuss a grant for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The government has increased the price of petrol by Rs2.13 per litre.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif in the Sugar Mills case.

In the last 24 hours, 46 people across the country succumbed to the deadly virus while 1,038 new cases were reported. The infection rate has dropped to 2.46%.

The Met department has predicted rain in Karachi and June 18 and 19.

The operation to demolish the Aladdin shopping mall and Pavilion End Club will continue today.

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced that the Oxford-Astrazeneca will be available for all adults from now onwards. This decision would especially help those who want to go to Saudi Arabia, as the country will only accept the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

PM Imran Khan will visit the Safe City Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad. He will inaugurate the Eagle Squad Unit.

The Islamabad High Court will hear petitions against the auction of the properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.