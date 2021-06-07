Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Murad writes to PM, Pakistan receives Sinopharm doses

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Sunday):

-Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan to say that Sindh has been treated unfairly since PTI came into power. There were no projects for Sindh in the federal government’s plan for the public sector development, he added.

-National Accountability Bureau chairman has ordered a fresh inquiry against PML-N leader Saad Rafique for alleged irregularities in the railways sector during the PML-N government.

-Sindh government has assured traders that they will not face unnecessary fines or closure of shops due to lockdown. Traders welcomed the statement. Businesses will remain closed today.

-JI has announced a protest outside K-Electric head office on June 12 against loadshedding n Karachi. Hafiz Naeem has said that it will hold protests everyday.

-Eighty-four people have died due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,923 new cases were reported in Pakistan. A new batch containing 0.1 million Sinopharm vaccine doses has reached Pakistan from China. Punjab government has announced vaccination in rural areas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Murad Ali shah sinpopharm
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.