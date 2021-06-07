Today’s outlook: Murad writes to PM, Pakistan receives Sinopharm doses

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Sunday):

-Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan to say that Sindh has been treated unfairly since PTI came into power. There were no projects for Sindh in the federal government’s plan for the public sector development, he added.

-National Accountability Bureau chairman has ordered a fresh inquiry against PML-N leader Saad Rafique for alleged irregularities in the railways sector during the PML-N government.

-Sindh government has assured traders that they will not face unnecessary fines or closure of shops due to lockdown. Traders welcomed the statement. Businesses will remain closed today.

-JI has announced a protest outside K-Electric head office on June 12 against loadshedding n Karachi. Hafiz Naeem has said that it will hold protests everyday.

-Eighty-four people have died due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,923 new cases were reported in Pakistan. A new batch containing 0.1 million Sinopharm vaccine doses has reached Pakistan from China. Punjab government has announced vaccination in rural areas.