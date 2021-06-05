Today’s outlook: Karachi traders want shops to close at 8pm

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday):

Pakistan will be hosting the World Environment Day with the United Nations Environment Programme. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the ceremony. Leaders of China and Britain will deliver speeches as well.

The premier has said that by taking away Kashmir’s autonomous power, India has crossed the red line.

In the last 24 hours, 84 people died from the novel coronavirus, while 1,923 new cases were reported across the country.

Karachi’s traders have announced that they won’t close businesses before 8pm even if they are jailed for it.

Punjab has announced that only vehicles with fitness certificates will be allowed on the roads.

Pakistan has achieved a compliant rating for 31 out of 40 recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said.

Schools in Islamabad and Punjab will reopen on June 7.

