Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Karachi traders want shops to close at 8pm

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday): Pakistan will be hosting the World Environment Day with the United Nations Environment Programme. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the ceremony. Leaders of China and Britain will deliver speeches as well. The premier has said that by taking away Kashmir's autonomous power, India has crossed the red line. In the last 24 hours, 84 people died from the novel coronavirus, while 1,923 new cases were reported across the country. Karachi's traders have announced that they won't close businesses before 8pm even if they are jailed for it. Punjab has announced that only vehicles with fitness certificates will be allowed on the roads. Pakistan has achieved a compliant rating for 31 out of 40 recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said. Schools in Islamabad and Punjab will reopen on June 7. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday):

  • Pakistan will be hosting the World Environment Day with the United Nations Environment Programme. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the ceremony. Leaders of China and Britain will deliver speeches as well.
  • The premier has said that by taking away Kashmir’s autonomous power, India has crossed the red line.
  • In the last 24 hours, 84 people died from the novel coronavirus, while 1,923 new cases were reported across the country.
  • Karachi’s traders have announced that they won’t close businesses before 8pm even if they are jailed for it.
  • Punjab has announced that only vehicles with fitness certificates will be allowed on the roads.
  • Pakistan has achieved a compliant rating for 31 out of 40 recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said.
  • Schools in Islamabad and Punjab will reopen on June 7.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi traders
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
imran khan, world environment day, pakistan schools, educational institutions in Pakistan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.