Today’s outlook: Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso dies

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):
Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso has
passed away. He had been under treatment at a Quetta hospital for a month. Khoso
served as the Balochistan governor and chief justice too.
US President Joe Biden promised Afghan leader
Ashraf Ghani strong support during a White House meeting Friday but made clear
he was not planning to slow the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of
fighting.
Prime Minister Imran Khan says he wants to focus
on a relationship with the US based on “trust and common objectives”. “What
Pakistan did in terms of trying to do the US bidding actually cost Pakistan a
lot in human lives,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.
The Financial Action Task Force has decided to
keep Pakistan on its grey list under “increased monitoring”. The global
watchdog has given another seven-point action plan for the country to act upon.
Coronavirus kills another 36 people in the last
24 hours. The country reports 935 new infections.
Asif Ali Zardari’s Lahore visit fails to yield
results. None of the disgruntled PTI leaders met the PPP co-chairman. PPP
leaders say no breakthrough is expected in South Punjab at present.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari heads to
Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He will be campaigning for the forthcoming elections
for the AJK Legislative Assembly.
