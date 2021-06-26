Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso dies

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso has passed away. He had been under treatment at a Quetta hospital for a month. Khoso served as the Balochistan governor and chief justice too.
  • US President Joe Biden promised Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani strong support during a White House meeting Friday but made clear he was not planning to slow the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of fighting.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan says he wants to focus on a relationship with the US based on “trust and common objectives”. “What Pakistan did in terms of trying to do the US bidding actually cost Pakistan a lot in human lives,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.
  • The Financial Action Task Force has decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list under “increased monitoring”. The global watchdog has given another seven-point action plan for the country to act upon.
  • Coronavirus kills another 36 people in the last 24 hours. The country reports 935 new infections.
  • Asif Ali Zardari’s Lahore visit fails to yield results. None of the disgruntled PTI leaders met the PPP co-chairman. PPP leaders say no breakthrough is expected in South Punjab at present.
  • PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari heads to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He will be campaigning for the forthcoming elections for the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan today's outlook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Today's outlook, Pakistan, Mir Hazar Khan Khoso, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Kinza Hashmi explains when she 'blocks' Saboor Aly’s number
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student at Lahore madrassa
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Blast in Lahore kills three, injures 23: CCPO
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Former senator Usman Kakar dies in Karachi
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi's Defence
Pet dogs attack passerby in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.