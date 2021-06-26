Today’s outlook: Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso dies

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

Former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso has passed away. He had been under treatment at a Quetta hospital for a month. Khoso served as the Balochistan governor and chief justice too.

US President Joe Biden promised Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani strong support during a White House meeting Friday but made clear he was not planning to slow the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of fighting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he wants to focus on a relationship with the US based on “trust and common objectives”. “What Pakistan did in terms of trying to do the US bidding actually cost Pakistan a lot in human lives,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

The Financial Action Task Force has decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list under “increased monitoring”. The global watchdog has given another seven-point action plan for the country to act upon.

Coronavirus kills another 36 people in the last 24 hours. The country reports 935 new infections.

Asif Ali Zardari’s Lahore visit fails to yield results. None of the disgruntled PTI leaders met the PPP co-chairman. PPP leaders say no breakthrough is expected in South Punjab at present.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari heads to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He will be campaigning for the forthcoming elections for the AJK Legislative Assembly.

