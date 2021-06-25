Today’s outlook: Ex-PPP MNA injured in road accident, petrol crisis

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

PPP’s former MNA Chaudhry Saeed Iqbal was injured in a traffic accident in Faisalabad. He was taken to the Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors’ Association has gone on a countrywide strike. The association’s strike has sparked fears of a petrol crisis across the country.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has reached Washington on a two-day visit. The visiting president will meet US president Joe Biden and members of the congress.

Coronavirus claimed another 44 lives in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. The infection rate stands at 2.29%.

Nawaz Sharif should not worry about threats to his life because we will protect him, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed after the Islamabad High Court dismissed the appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif challenging his sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.