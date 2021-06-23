Today’s outlook: Covid-19 positivity rate goes up

Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

What you need to know today, Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was reported at 2.04%. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 39 people died from the deadly virus and the country reported 930 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Federal Cabinet has approved on Tuesday the decision to lease out Pakistan’s airports and motorways.

Flour mills association to stop the supply of wheat from today. They plan to stage a strike from June 30 onwards against the additional tax on wheat.

Six Malakand madrassa students have gone missing. Police have registered a case and started the investigation. Missing children are 10-13 years old.

