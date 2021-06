Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interests today. The meeting, attended by all chief ministers, will discuss the issue of water distribution.

A meeting of the PTI parliamentary party will be held today. It will ponder over ruckus in the National Assembly, strategy to get the budget approved and different suggestions.

Another 46 people die of coronavirus in Pakistan. The overall death toll has reached 21,874. The country reports 1,119 fresh cases.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey on four-day visit Thursday.

The operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club continues for the third day today. It was ordered by the Supreme Court.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned Hamza Shehbaz on June 24. He is accused of laundering Rs25 billion out of the country.

The State Bank of Pakistan limits free Interbank Funds Transfers to Rs25,000 per month. It has allowed capped charges for higher amounts in new instructions.

Renowned Pakistani TV presenter Tariq Aziz is being remembered on his first death anniversary today.

Multan Sultans knock Quetta Gladiators out of Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition. Gladiators were defeated by 110 runs.

Islamabad United will face off Peshawar Zalmi, while Karachi Kings will clash with Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi today.

