Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Balochistan, KP to announce budgets

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday): Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will present their budgets for fiscal year 2021-2022.The Sindh police have arrested three suspects in an operation against dacoits in Shikarpur. They have seized their weapons. Pakistan reports 39 deaths from coronavirus and 1,043 new cases in the last 24 hours. The virus positivity ratio has fallen to 1.93%. Over 10,000 sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market on Superhighway as preparations for Eid-ul-Adha kick off. The Supreme Court has given authorities one week to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi. In its written verdict issued Thursday, the court said that it has been informed that 400 shops have been built on Aladin Park land and they are being demolished. The occupants of the shops have been asked to vacate them. A group of students tortured their teacher to death for refusing to let them play cricket in Karachi. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will present their budgets for fiscal year 2021-2022.
  • The Sindh police have arrested three suspects in an operation against dacoits in Shikarpur. They have seized their weapons.
  • Pakistan reports 39 deaths from coronavirus and 1,043 new cases in the last 24 hours. The virus positivity ratio has fallen to 1.93%.
  • Over 10,000 sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market on Superhighway as preparations for Eid-ul-Adha kick off.
  • The Supreme Court has given authorities one week to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi. In its written verdict issued Thursday, the court said that it has been informed that 400 shops have been built on Aladin Park land and they are being demolished. The occupants of the shops have been asked to vacate them.
  • A group of students tortured their teacher to death for refusing to let them play cricket in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan budget 2021-22 khyber pakhtunkhwa
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, budget, FY 2021-2022,samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.