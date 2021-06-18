Today’s outlook: Balochistan, KP to announce budgets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will present their budgets for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The Sindh police have arrested three suspects in an operation against dacoits in Shikarpur. They have seized their weapons.

Pakistan reports 39 deaths from coronavirus and 1,043 new cases in the last 24 hours. The virus positivity ratio has fallen to 1.93%.

Over 10,000 sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market on Superhighway as preparations for Eid-ul-Adha kick off.

The Supreme Court has given authorities one week to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi. In its written verdict issued Thursday, the court said that it has been informed that 400 shops have been built on Aladin Park land and they are being demolished. The occupants of the shops have been asked to vacate them.

A group of students tortured their teacher to death for refusing to let them play cricket in Karachi.

