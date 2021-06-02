Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main aim of PDM should be to give the government a tough time instead of hosting dinners. All the parties should work on an action plan, he said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100-index went up by 48,000 points for the first time in four years on Tuesday.

Pakistan has launched the first locally-produced coronavirus vaccine PakVac. In the first phase, 120,000 doses were produced.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will lead a meeting of provincial ministers to decide on exams and the reopening of schools.

The prices of chicken and eggs have reached their highest in a year in Lahore.

Six bodies were found from a river in Faisalabad. The police have begun investigations.

The president of Tajikistan will land in Pakistan for a two-day visit.

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held today. Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will approve grants for the army and interior ministry.

PML-N leader Javed Latif’s judicial remand ends. The court has summoned the case challan in the hearing today. The politician was arrested in an anti-state remarks case.

