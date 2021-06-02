Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main aim of PDM should be to give the government a tough time instead of hosting dinners. All the parties should work on an action plan, he said. Pakistan Stock Exchange's 100-index went up by 48,000 points for the first time in four years on Tuesday.Pakistan has launched the first locally-produced coronavirus vaccine PakVac. In the first phase, 120,000 doses were produced. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will lead a meeting of provincial ministers to decide on exams and the reopening of schools. The prices of chicken and eggs have reached their highest in a year in Lahore. Six bodies were found from a river in Faisalabad. The police have begun investigations. The president of Tajikistan will land in Pakistan for a two-day visit. A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held today. Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will approve grants for the army and interior ministry. PML-N leader Javed Latif's judicial remand ends. The court has summoned the case challan in the hearing today. The politician was arrested in an anti-state remarks case.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main aim of PDM should be to give the government a tough time instead of hosting dinners. All the parties should work on an action plan, he said.
Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100-index went up by 48,000 points for the first time in four years on Tuesday.
Pakistan has launched the first locally-produced coronavirus vaccine PakVac. In the first phase, 120,000 doses were produced.
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will lead a meeting of provincial ministers to decide on exams and the reopening of schools.
The prices of chicken and eggs have reached their highest in a year in Lahore.
Six bodies were found from a river in Faisalabad. The police have begun investigations.
The president of Tajikistan will land in Pakistan for a two-day visit.
A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held today. Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will approve grants for the army and interior ministry.
PML-N leader Javed Latif’s judicial remand ends. The court has summoned the case challan in the hearing today. The politician was arrested in an anti-state remarks case.
PakVac vaccine, shafqat mahmood, education ministers, tajikistan president, prime minister imran khan, pakistan exams and schools, bilawal bhutto zardari, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,