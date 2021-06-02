Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main aim of PDM should be to give the government a tough time instead of hosting dinners. All the parties should work on an action plan, he said.
  • Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100-index went up by 48,000 points for the first time in four years on Tuesday.
  • Pakistan has launched the first locally-produced coronavirus vaccine PakVac. In the first phase, 120,000 doses were produced.
  • Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will lead a meeting of provincial ministers to decide on exams and the reopening of schools.
  • The prices of chicken and eggs have reached their highest in a year in Lahore.
  • Six bodies were found from a river in Faisalabad. The police have begun investigations.
  • The president of Tajikistan will land in Pakistan for a two-day visit.
  • A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held today. Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will approve grants for the army and interior ministry.
  • PML-N leader Javed Latif’s judicial remand ends. The court has summoned the case challan in the hearing today. The politician was arrested in an anti-state remarks case.

exams schools Shafqat Mahmood
