HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Punjab, Islamabad schools reopen, Sindh resumes 9-12 classes

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • At least 36 people were killed in a train crash near Ghotki early Monday. The incident occurred after a passenger train derailed into the path of an oncoming express service.
  • Bodies and injured of the Ghotki train crash have been shifted to Daharki, Mirpur Mathelo, Obaro and Reti hospitals. Several injured passengers are said to be in a critical condition.
  • The movement of trains has come to a halt after the Ghotki train crash. All trains have been stopped at different railway stations until the clearance of both tracks.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the horrific train accident in Ghotki. He said he has asked Railways Minister Azam Swati to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to the injured and support for the families of the deceased. “Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines,” PM Khan said on Twitter.
  • Basmati, a distinctive long-grain rice, is now at the centre of the latest tussle between Pakistan and India. India has applied for an exclusive trademark that would grant it sole ownership of the basmati title in the European Union, setting off a dispute that could deal a major blow to Pakistan’s position in a vital export market.
  • Schools reopen across Punjab and Islamabad. Physical classes from 9th grade till university start in Sindh.
  • Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions. The provincial government has extended the timings for businesses till 8pm. Outdoor dining will be allowed till 12am. Traders will have to be vaccinated and their certificates will be checked.
  • Bilawal criticises the government for its deal with the International Monetary Fund. The PPP chairman says that inflation in the country could not be blamed on the global financial institution.
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expresses helplessness over resignations of lawmakers. The former premier says there’s no good of resigning en masse as long as the Pakistan Peoples Party is in the assemblies. The PML-N leader says the opposition will have to come up with a new strategy.
  • Rana Sanaullah denies contact with the establishment to topple the government. The PML-N leader says Bilawal Bhutto’s narrative cannot be politically useful. He says the PML-N wants free and fair election.

