Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Timings announced for Lahore schools

There will be no lunch break

Students in Lahore won't be getting any more lunch breaks in schools. The Lahore District Education Authority issued a notification on Friday announcing class timings as students gear up to return to school from June 7. Girls' schools Classes nursery to eight: 7:15am to 11:15am Classes nine to 12: 7:15am to 11:45am Boys' schools Classes nursery to eight: 7:15am to 11:30amClasses nine to 12: 7:15am to 12pm Classes will be held on a staggered basis with 50% attendance. Students won't be called in for two consecutive days. All teaching and non-teaching staff and students will have to wear masks and ensure social distancing is maintained. Earlier this week, the Punjab government decided to resume classes on June 7. Education Minister Murad Raas said that summer vacations this year will be short---lasting only for two to three weeks. “The government’s plan is to vaccinate all teaching and non-teaching staff at schools before educational institutions reopen.” A vaccination centre dedicated to teachers was recently inaugurated in Lahore. There are 16,000 teachers and 4,000 non-teaching staff in the province. Teachers will have to take their CNICs and teaching certificates to the centres. They will be administered Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. Educational institutions across Pakistan were to reopen on May 24, but the government decided to keep them closed till June 7 in the districts where the coronavirus positivity rate was above 5%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
