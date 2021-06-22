Three students killed in Layyah road accident: rescue officials

Three students were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Punjab’s Layyah, rescue officials said Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the students were going to the school when they were hit by a truck on MM Road. Two of them were brothers and the third one was their cousin.

They were identified as Mansoor, Ahmad Raza and Nauman. Their bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital.

The truck driver fled after the accident. Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.