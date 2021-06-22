Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three students killed in Layyah road accident: rescue officials

They were hit by a truck on their way to school

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Listen to the story
Three students were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Punjab’s Layyah, rescue officials said Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, the students were going to the school when they were hit by a truck on MM Road. Two of them were brothers and the third one was their cousin. They were identified as Mansoor, Ahmad Raza and Nauman. Their bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital. The truck driver fled after the accident. Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Three students were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Punjab’s Layyah, rescue officials said Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the students were going to the school when they were hit by a truck on MM Road. Two of them were brothers and the third one was their cousin.

They were identified as Mansoor, Ahmad Raza and Nauman. Their bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital.

The truck driver fled after the accident. Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

 
layyah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Layyah road accident, Layyah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Watch: Full house at Karachi's maweshi mandi today
Watch: Full house at Karachi’s maweshi mandi today
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Weather update: Karachi monsoon rains to begin mid-July
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Sahiwal's Sultan: the 'heaviest' bull at Karachi's cattle market
Sahiwal’s Sultan: the ‘heaviest’ bull at Karachi’s cattle market
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Karachi weather: Met Office predicts drizzle Saturday evening
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Lahore cleric accused of sexually abusing student arrested in Mianwali
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.