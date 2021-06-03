Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Three missing persons found, SHC told

Court has disposed of the case

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: File - Online

Three persons missing for five years have been recovered, the Sindh High Court was told Thursday. It has disposed of the case.

The court was hearing petitions against enforced disappearances filed in 2015.

Law enforcement authorities submitted a report in the court, which said that two of the persons are in jail and were wanted in different cases. One of them is in Mardan jail and the other in Karachi Central Jail. The third, Haris, was allowed to go home.

 The court has told Rangers and police to submit a report in August in other petitions on missing persons.

