Three Karachi men arrested for raping teenager

Three men were arrested for raping a 14-year-old near the Karachi airport, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the survivor’s father, two suspects broke into their house around noon on May 25 and raped the teenager while their accomplice waited outside.

“I was at work when the crime took place,” he told the police, adding that the teenager was babysitting her younger siblings.

The suspects, identified as Noman, Zaheer and Zain, lived in the 14-year-old’s neighbourhood. An FIR has been registered under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police have begun questioning the suspects. Their DNA samples, too, will be taken soon.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

