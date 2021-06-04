Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three injured after factory building collapses in Karachi’s Landhi

Two of them still trapped under the debris

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
At least three people were trapped under the debris of a factory building after two of its floors collapsed in Karachi's Landhi Export Processing Zone, police officials confirmed late Friday. A rescue operation was launched to take out the three people from under the debris, according to the police. One of them, identified as Shehzad, was rescued and shifted to a hospital. The operation to rescue the others was still underway, a police official said. Landhi Export Processing Zone Secretary Nasir Hidayat Khan told SAMAA Digital that first and second floors of Bushra Industries collapsed late Friday. The company’s security guard informed him that three workers were inside the building when it collapsed, he said. The three workers were offloading a shipment inside the factory when it collapsed. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least three people were trapped under the debris of a factory building after two of its floors collapsed in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone, police officials confirmed late Friday.

A rescue operation was launched to take out the three people from under the debris, according to the police. One of them, identified as Shehzad, was rescued and shifted to a hospital.

The operation to rescue the others was still underway, a police official said.

Landhi Export Processing Zone Secretary Nasir Hidayat Khan told SAMAA Digital that first and second floors of Bushra Industries collapsed late Friday.

The company’s security guard informed him that three workers were inside the building when it collapsed, he said.

The three workers were offloading a shipment inside the factory when it collapsed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi building collapse, Bushra industries
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.