Three injured after factory building collapses in Karachi’s Landhi

At least three people were trapped under the debris of a factory building after two of its floors collapsed in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone, police officials confirmed late Friday.

A rescue operation was launched to take out the three people from under the debris, according to the police. One of them, identified as Shehzad, was rescued and shifted to a hospital.

The operation to rescue the others was still underway, a police official said.

Landhi Export Processing Zone Secretary Nasir Hidayat Khan told SAMAA Digital that first and second floors of Bushra Industries collapsed late Friday.

The company’s security guard informed him that three workers were inside the building when it collapsed, he said.

The three workers were offloading a shipment inside the factory when it collapsed.

