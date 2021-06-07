Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three Dadu children die in roof collapse due to rain

Another was injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Photo: File

Three children died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Dadu on Saturday. Another was injured and has been moved to the hospital.

Rescue teams said that the house was located near Maher Bypass, which was lashed by heavy rains and strong winds.

Several parts of Sindh received heavy rain and saw strong winds on Saturday. Power outages were reported in Ghotki, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Kandhkot. Heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in Zhob district of Balochistan, killing one person.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan monsoon rain updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sindh rains, pakistan monsoon rains
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
At least 40 killed in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.