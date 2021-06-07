Three Dadu children die in roof collapse due to rain

Three children died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Dadu on Saturday. Another was injured and has been moved to the hospital.

Rescue teams said that the house was located near Maher Bypass, which was lashed by heavy rains and strong winds.

Several parts of Sindh received heavy rain and saw strong winds on Saturday. Power outages were reported in Ghotki, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Kandhkot. Heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in Zhob district of Balochistan, killing one person.