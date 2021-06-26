Terrorists have damaged Pakistan’s identity: ISPR DG

Terrorists and terror activities have harmed Pakistan’s identity and reputation, remarked ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Countries across the world are working on perception management now, he said while addressing the award ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival on Saturday.

Pakistan battled terrorism for the last two decades. “It was a long war and our enemies have hurt our identity.”

We are reeling from its consequences but we have to change our perception and align it with our reality. “Our reality is beautiful.”

