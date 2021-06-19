Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Teachers attacked in Mastung, four injured

They have been moved to the hospital

Posted: Jun 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Four teachers were injured after unidentified men opened fire at their vehicle in Balochistan’s Mastung Saturday afternoon.

The women were returning home when their car came under attack in Pirangabad, the police said.

They have been moved to the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital. The doctors have said that three teachers are in critical condition.

The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations to arrest the culprits.

Two professors of the University of Balochistan were abducted from the same area in November 2020. They were, however, released later and their vehicle was found parked in Pirangabad.

