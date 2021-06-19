Taftan-Quetta goods train derails in Chagai

A goods train derailed in Chagai while it was on its way to Quetta from Taftan Saturday morning, railways officials said.

Six carriages and a 300ft long section of the track was damaged.

The accident has restricted the movement of trains between Quetta and Taftan.

The track is being repaired but it could take as many as two days. The officials said that more teams have been sent from Quetta to Chagai.

This is the second such incident this week.

On Thursday, a goods train derailed between Kotri and Hyderabad. Its carriages crashed into each other.

The train driver and foreman were injured. It damaged part of the track too.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres of track and trains laid by the former colonial power, Britain.

But the network has declined over the decades due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

On June 7, a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki.

It killed at least 68 people and injured 200 others.

