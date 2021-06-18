Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Sweden on brink of Euro 2020 knockouts after beating Slovakia

Forsberg’s penalty was the difference maker

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: Twitter / Euro 2020

Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty sealed Sweden a 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday as they moved top of Euro 2020 Group E.

Janne Andersson’s men, who played out a goalless draw with Spain in their opener, now look set to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2004.

A point in their final game against Poland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday would be enough to be sure of a top-two finish in the group.

Slovakia could have qualified with a game to spare with a win, but still have their fate in their own hands ahead of their final match against Spain in Seville.

On Friday, Sebastian Larsson had an early effort comfortably saved by Martin Dubravka, but Slovakia otherwise started brightly, with Juraj Kucka heading wide in the fifth minute.

Both sides had spells of pressure in the first half without creating many chances, perhaps in the knowledge a point would be a reasonably good result.

Ondrej Duda made space for a shot shortly after the break, but fired over the crossbar.

Kucka drew a brilliant one-handed save from Robin Olsen, but the Slovakia midfielder was flagged offside.

It was Sweden who almost made the breakthrough twice before the hour mark, as Newcastle stopper Dubravka tipped away Ludwig Augustinsson’s header and Marcus Danielson nodded over from the resulting corner.

Sweden continued to press for the winner, as Alexander Isak’s header looped onto the roof of the net.

Real Sociedad striker Isak then almost scored one of the great European Championship goals, weaving past four defenders before seeing a low strike saved by Dubravka at his near post.

Sweden finally forged ahead, though, in the 77th minute, as RB Leipzig midfielder Forsberg beat Dubravka from the penalty spot after the ‘keeper had brought down substitute Robin Quaison.

Slovakia laid a late siege on their opponents’ goal, but saw an optimistic late penalty appeal for handball turned down as Sweden held on.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Euro 2020 Euro 2020 knockouts Football slovakia sweden
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
national assembly Pakistan today fight, national assembly Pakistan fight 2021, National Assembly Fight, National Assembly Session PTI and PMNL Fight, National Assembly Uncensored Fight, Violence in national assembly, samaa tv live, news headlines, pakistan news live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.