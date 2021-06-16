Supreme Court seeks documents of Karachi’s Ziauddin, South City hospitals

The Supreme Court has summoned details of all ST (amenity) plots in Karachi.

In a hearing at the Karachi Registry on Wednesday, the top court issued show-cause notices to the South City Hospital and Ziauddin Hospital and sought their original documents.

“Only government hospitals and schools can be built on amenity plots,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked. “A public hospital should have been built on the plot where South City is today.”

He instructed the Karachi Development Authority to vacate all ST plots immediately. “People have encroached upon these lands and are using them for commercial purposes.”

Shopping malls have been built on the plots that were allotted for parks, the court observed. “Who is changing the master plan of the city,” the top judge inquired.

The KDA director-general said that according to a survey, all encroached land in Karachi is worth approximately Rs7 billion.

Amber Ali Bhai, the general secretary of civil rights organisation Shehri, told the court she had complete record of how the lands were encroached upon. “ST plots could be used for hospitals but not for commercial purposes,” she said.

On the other hand, the KDA DG said that the plots could be used for “special purposes”.

To this, Justice Ahmed said: What is the special purpose of these hospitals? They are being used commercially.

The Supreme Court summoned records of all ST plots in the city.

The KDA has been instructed to prepare a detailed report of their master plans, and how and when these plots were allotted.

