Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower

Rejects builder's plea for a review

Photo: File

The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to demolish the Nalsa Tower on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen.

The top court resumed hearing petitions against encroachments in the city at the Karachi Registry Wednesday.

“Who is the front man responsible for the illegal construction,” Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the builder’s lawyer, Barrister Salahuddin.

“We have a report prepared by the commissioner of Karachi.”

According to the report, he said, 341 square yards of land had been encroached upon.

Barrister Salahuddin replied that the additional land was leased by the Sindhi Muslim Society.

“Back then the society was not even named, how could it issue the lease,” the judge asked. “You don’t have any additional lease.”

The lawyer defended that the new “triangle plot” constructed in the area has damaged the Sharae Quaideen service lane.

To this, the court asked him to show the lease papers again. “The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation issued the papers to the society and they gave it to us,” Salahuddin replied.

Those who gave you the papers are not authorised to do so, the judge said, adding that this is the reason why Karachi has become a victim of ‘China cutting’.

‘China cutting’ refers to slicing plots from parks and amenity lands, and converting them into residential and commercial properties that are sold off for huge profits.

The court rejected the builder’s request for a review and ruled the building be demolished immediately.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. An apartment in the project roughly costs Rs30 million.

