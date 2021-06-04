Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Supreme Court: Khursheed Shah withdraws bail petition

He will now approach the Sindh High Court

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Facebook

PPP’s Khursheed Shah withdrew on Friday from the Supreme Court his bail petition in the corruption cases against him.

Shah will now approach the Sindh High Court and apply for bail because of the delay in the trial. The top court has instructed the high court to give a verdict in one month.

Justice Sardar Tariq remarked that NAB has filed a supplementary reference in the case which means that Shah and other people will be indicted in the case again. This will eventually delay the trial.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. The case was filed against him over a year ago on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income. NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Guard opens fire at production team in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
