Supreme Court bars authorities from razing Hindu temple in Karachi

The Supreme Court has restricted the authorities from demolishing a Hindu temple in Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed resumed hearing of a case pertaining to the rights of minorities Friday.

Dr Ramesh Kumar informed the court that the Dharamshala temple in Karachi was being razed.

A new building will be constructed in place of it, he added.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman said there’s a hotel in the building, which is being referred to as the temple.

The court expressed displeasure over the remarks. Chief Justice Ahmed remarked that the ETPB chairman didn’t realise what he said.

A person is supposed to speak truth before the court, he said.

The court sought a report from the Karachi commissioner and the archaeology secretary on the temple.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.