HOME > News

Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’

Two suspects arrested, one is on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Three friends assaulted an employee at the Lassani Fastfood joint in Sukkur for delaying their order, the police said on Monday.

According to the victim, the men came to the shop late at night after 10pm and placed an order for burgers. When the employee told them that their food will take a while, one of the suspects identified as Sameer Jatoi, attacked him.

CCTV footage of the attack shows Jatoi climbing the counter of the restaurant and slapping the employee.

An FIR has been registered under sections 337A (Punishment of any act caused with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal code.

Two men have been arrested, while Jatoi is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

restaurant sukkur torture
